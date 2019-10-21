Special school district launches search for next director of Louisiana School for the Deaf

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Special School District (SSD) is in search of the next director of its school for the deaf, one of the state’s two special schools.
The Director reports to the SSD Superintendent and will serve as the school’s Chief Executive Officer. The position involves managing day-to-day operations, and long-term strategic planning to ensure students are prepared for success upon graduation.
Innivee Strategies, a national deaf-owned and operated consulting agency, is managing the search. Those interested in applying for the position can submit an application to lsdsearch@innivee.com.
The school shares a campus with the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired in Baton Rouge and 115 enrolled students.
Jamia Green, assistant principal for secondary education at LSD, is assuming the role of Interim Principal. Bernice Arboneaux, assistant principal for elementary education at LSD, will now be Interim Assistant Principal. Both appointments are effective immediately.
Ernest E. Garrett III has been the school district’s current superintendent since he started his position in September.
Earlier this year, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education had approved a three-year plan to better schools governed by the special school district. This plan included new leadership in the district.
