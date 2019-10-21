No. 2 LSU hits the practice field to prepare for No. 9 Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 2 LSU was back on the practice field Monday as preparation began for the big showdown with No. 9 Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
Auburn will be out to end a drought in Death Valley that dates back to 1999, while LSU’s focus is on staying unbeaten to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.
“We know a lot about them; they know a lot about us," said head coach Ed Orgeron. "These last couple of games have come down to the end. It’s going to be a war. It’s going to be a great game.”
Quarterback Joe Jurrow, safety JaCoby Stevens, the Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week, and the rest of the Tigers were back to work on “Tell the Truth Monday.”
Orgeron said rehabbing wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. could be back and ready to play by Saturday.
“We will see how much he can do. Jack Marucci and Coach Brady have an excellent plan. We talked about it today. He’s going to want to do everything, be ready to go. But we feel that by game time, he should be ready to play,” Coach O explained.
Orgeron also announced offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles is good to go, which could be huge as well, because the battle in the trenches will be a key matchup against Auburn.
More to come.
