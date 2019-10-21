Mail scattered along Bluebonnet; investigation launched

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) had a big mess on its hands in Baton Rouge Monday, Oct. 21.
Dozens of pieces of mail somehow ended up on a rain-soaked portion of Bluebonnet Boulevard after apparently falling off a mail truck. The mail was addressed to homes and businesses in Prairieville, Baton Rouge, Dallas, and other cities. Because of that, investigators believe it might have come from a truck leaving the nearby postal distribution center. Because of heavy rain, most of the mail was stuck to the roadway and difficult to retrieve. Some of it was disintegrated after first getting wet and then being run over by vehicles.
The mail was mostly located on portions of Bluebonnet Boulevard near Jimmy Swaggart Ministries. Silvia Torres, spokesperson for USPS, says postal inspectors are in the process of trying to have the mail safely removed.
The incident appears to be accidental and no criminal intent is suspected, Torres says. Postal workers were seen on Bluebonnet around 3 p.m. Monday taking photographs of the mail.
