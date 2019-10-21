Mail scattered along Bluebonnet; investigation launched

Dozens of pieces of mail somehow ended up on a rain-soaked portion of Bluebonnet Boulevard after apparently falling off a mail truck. The mail was addressed to homes and businesses in Prairieville, Baton Rouge, Dallas, and other cities. Because of that, investigators believe it might have come from a truck leaving the nearby postal distribution center. Because of heavy rain, most of the mail was stuck to the roadway and difficult to retrieve. Some of it was disintegrated after first getting wet and then being run over by vehicles.