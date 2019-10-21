Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs Auburn Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Amanda Lindsley and Josh Auzenne | October 21, 2019 at 9:58 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 9:58 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists Monday afternoon to preview LSU vs. Auburn.

The No. 2 Tigers (7-0, 3-0 SEC) rolled to a 36-13 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was 25-of-32 for 327 yards and four touchdowns. He set a new LSU record with 29 touchdown passes in a season and there are still five regular-season games left to go.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson had eight catches for 89 yards and the touchdown that broke the record for Burrow. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire gained 53 yards on 11 carries.

LSU finished with 413 yards of total offense, while limiting Mississippi State to 339. The Tiger defense forced three turnovers, a fumble and two interceptions.

No. 9 Auburn (6-1, 3-1 SEC) is coming into Death Valley after a 51-10 win over Arkansas. Quarterback Bo Nix threw for 176 yards and three touchdowns.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. Fans can also watch the game on WAFB.

