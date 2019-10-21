LSU vs. Alabama game time announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get ready to hit those tailgates early Tiger fans, CBS has announced a 2:30 kickoff time for LSU vs. Alabama.
The Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide Saturday, November 9.
Fans not traveling can watch the game on CBS.
