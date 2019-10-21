LSU vs. Alabama game time announced

LSU vs. Alabama game time announced
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Amanda Lindsley | October 21, 2019 at 11:44 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 11:51 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get ready to hit those tailgates early Tiger fans, CBS has announced a 2:30 kickoff time for LSU vs. Alabama.

The Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide Saturday, November 9.

Fans not traveling can watch the game on CBS.

