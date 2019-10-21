LSU vs. Alabama game time announced; College GameDay set to broadcast from Tuscaloosa

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get ready to hit those tailgates early Tiger fans, CBS has announced a 2:30 kickoff time for LSU vs. Alabama.
The Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide on Saturday, Nov. 9. College GameDay has announced it will be there for the game.
RELATED STORIES:
- Orgeron: LSU’s toughness starts with Burrow
- LSU jumps to No. 1 in AP Top 25, No. 2 in Coaches
- AP Top 25: LSU No. 1 ahead of 'Bama, Ohio St in close vote
- No. 2 LSU remains unbeaten by edging No. 9 Auburn
- Burrow’s 321 yards helps No. 2 LSU down No. 9 Auburn, 23-20
- No. 2 LSU earns 10th-straight home win over Auburn
Fans not traveling can watch the game on CBS.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.