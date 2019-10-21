LSU vs. Alabama game time announced; College GameDay set to broadcast from Tuscaloosa

LSU vs. Alabama game time announced; College GameDay set to broadcast from Tuscaloosa
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Amanda Lindsley and Josh Auzenne | October 21, 2019 at 11:44 AM CDT - Updated November 2 at 12:13 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get ready to hit those tailgates early Tiger fans, CBS has announced a 2:30 kickoff time for LSU vs. Alabama.

The Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide on Saturday, Nov. 9. College GameDay has announced it will be there for the game.

RELATED STORIES:

Fans not traveling can watch the game on CBS.

____________

Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.