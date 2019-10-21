LSU S JaCoby Stevens named Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week

LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Amanda Lindsley | October 21, 2019 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 11:50 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU safety JaCoby Stevens has been named the Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

The junior had eight tackles, a sack for a 1-yard loss, and spectacular one-handed interception in leading the Tigers to victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The interception came just before halftime. It led to an LSU touchdown and a 22-7 lead just five plays later.

Stevens had a sack on a third and four situation in the third quarter and forced the Bulldogs to punt.

LSU forced three turnovers and held Mississippi State to 340 total yards. The Bulldogs were just 3-of-12 on third-down opportunities.

Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson was the other co-defensive player of the week.

