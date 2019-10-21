LSU S JaCoby Stevens named Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU safety JaCoby Stevens has been named the Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week.
The junior had eight tackles, a sack for a 1-yard loss, and spectacular one-handed interception in leading the Tigers to victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The interception came just before halftime. It led to an LSU touchdown and a 22-7 lead just five plays later.
Stevens had a sack on a third and four situation in the third quarter and forced the Bulldogs to punt.
LSU forced three turnovers and held Mississippi State to 340 total yards. The Bulldogs were just 3-of-12 on third-down opportunities.
Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson was the other co-defensive player of the week.
