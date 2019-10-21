LSU S Grant Delpit named Thorpe Award semifinalist

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU safety Grant Delpit has been named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced on Monday.
The honor is given to the best defensive back in college football. Delpit is one of 14 semifinalists for the prestigious award.
Delpit is ranked No. 2 on the team in tackles with 38. He has one interception, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.
The New Orleans native was named a unanimous All-American in 2018. He leads SEC safeties and is third among power-five safeties in run-stop percentage.
Delpit is looking to join former LSU defensive backs Patrick Peterson (2010) and Morris Claiborne (2011) as winners of the award.
