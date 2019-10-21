FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Skies will clear overnight ahead of sunny Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday wasn’t entirely severe-weather free for the WAFB region, but it wasn’t nearly as active as the Storm Team had feared.
There were a handful of Severe T-Storm and Tornado Warnings issued across south Louisiana during the morning and wind damage (possible tornado) occurred in the Geismar area near noon that resulted in an injury.
Yet the morning storms and rain were manageable for most WAFB neighborhoods.
Skies will clear overnight giving way to a sunny and cool Tuesday morning start with daybreak temperatures in the mid 50s for the Red Stick. It stays sunny through the day with Tuesday afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday looks to be sunny too and a little cooler, with a morning start in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees and an afternoon high in the low 70°s. Thursday stays mainly-dry through the daylight hours with a high in the low to mid 70s.
Our next cold front is expected on Friday and with it comes another chance for locally active weather. It is still too early for a high degree of confidence, but the Storm Team is giving you the early heads-up for what looks to be a wet morning commute. With some luck, most of the storm threat will be over by the afternoon and early evening on Friday.
The weekend forecast is a little fuzzy right now. At this stage, the First Alert Forecast will include low-end rain chances for Saturday and a mostly-dry Sunday as we await the weekend forecast to come into better focus.
Heading into next week, we could see a few showers on Monday and Tuesday with rain becoming more widespread into mid-week.
