First Alert Action day declared for Monday

By Diane Deaton | October 21, 2019 at 5:03 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 5:42 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY is in effect for your Monday due to the threat of severe weather today.

Only a few isolated showers, basically along the coastal waters, during the predawn hours; however, prepare for a “slight risk” (a 2 out of 5) for severe weather as the morning progresses – primetime for scattered severe storms, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be from late morning into late afternoon.

The storm threat will pass during the evening and overnight hours – turning much cooler, a low of 55; tomorrow, MUCH better October weather – sunny skies, light northerly winds and a high in the mid 70°s.

