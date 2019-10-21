DOTD to hold public hearings for I-10 Widening Project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will hold a public hearing at two locations for the I-10 widening project in East and West Baton Rouge Parishes.
This proposed project will add an additional lane in each direction on I-10 from LA 415 to Essen Lane.
The public hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Conference Center, and Wednesday, November 20 from5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Marriott.
The same information will be presented at both locations.
“I’m proud to say we are moving forward with the much-needed widening of I-10 in Baton Rouge. We’ve waited long enough and citizens across Louisiana talk about Baton Rouge’s congestion,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a prepared statement.
DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson added that the project is crucial for the Capital Region, saying the I-10 corridor is heavily traveled by both local and out-of-state motorists.
The public hearing will begin with a brief introduction from DOTD followed by an open house forum with information stations, including a Real Estate station.
Representatives of the DOTD and the project team will be available to answer questions. A prerecorded presentation of information relative to the general location, design features, impacts of the project, tentative project schedule, acquisition of right-of-way, and relocation assistance will play continuously during the open house forum.
During the final hour of the hearing, attendees will have an opportunity to make a public statement for the public record.
Oral and written comments on the project may be submitted at the public hearing or sent via mail to Franklin Associates, I-10 BR: Stage 1, 2148 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806, or via email to info@i10br.com.
Written statements must be submitted and postmarked no later than Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, to be included in the hearing transcript.
Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
