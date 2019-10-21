Consumers warned about flooded cars hitting resale markets

(WAFB) - Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon issued a warning Monday, Oct. 12 alerting consumers that vehicles flooded in Texas as a result of Tropical Storm Imelda are hitting resale markets. Among the damaged vehicles possibly being resold are automobiles, trucks, boats and RVs.
“One month ago, Tropical Storm Imelda caused extensive flooding in Texas and as a result, we caution Louisiana buyers to look for signs of water damage in vehicles they are considering for purchase,” said Donelon. “Often, when a deal is too good to believe, there’s a reason.”
SIGNS YOUR VEHICLE MAY HAVE PREVIOUSLY BEEN FLOODED:
- Stains, mildew, rust, and discoloration are obvious indicators that should make buyers cautious
- Mismatched carpet, headliners, and dirt or debris in the tracks under seats or in the area where the spare tire is located are often indicators of flooding
- Sellers refusing to disclose the vehicle’s origin should be treated as a red flag
Buyers are encouraged to run a vehicle history report and ask to see the vehicle’s physical title. If the vehicle has been declared a total loss, the title must indicate salvaged or non-reparable status, according to Donelon’s office. Consumers can use a service offered by the National Insurance Crime Bureau that indicates if a vehicle has been listed as a total loss.
It is also recommended consumers have used vehicles they’re considering purchasing reviewed by a trusted mechanic or body shop.
Complaints about used vehicles can be made to the Louisiana Used Motor Vehicle Commission by clicking the link here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.