Cointment, Painter to face off in public roundtable discussion

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Candidates for Ascension Parish president will be hosting a public roundtable discussion ahead of the runoff election.
Clint Cointment and Murphy Painter will be attending a discussion at the October Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The roundtable will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn on Highway 30 in Gonzales.
A meet and greet will be held from 11:30 a.m. until Noon, with the discussion following.
Ascension Parish Attorney and Chairman of the Ascension Planning and Zoning Commission Matthew Pryor will serve as moderator of the forum.
The event is open to the public. Lunch tickets cost $22, collected at the door, and include a choice of three entrees. To RSVP, call 225-921-5187 or send an email to Ascension Republican Women.
On Friday, Oct. 18, an online publication dropped an audio bombshell in which Painter seems to be discussing alleged cover-ups within the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he worked more than 20 years ago.
Painter says he believes the office “needs a facelift where the people of the parish are confident they are getting a bang for their buck.”
Cointment declined to comment on the recordings. “I have made a pact not to comment on anything negative in this campaign,” he said. “I intend to keep my word with the citizens of this parish.”
Both candidates agree that the traffic problems in the parish are “horrendous.” Cointment plans to push for more infrastructure investments.
Current Parish President Kenny Matassa decided not to seek reelection.
Election Day is Nov. 16.
