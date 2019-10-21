Chicken Pie recalls chicken and meat products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens

(WAFB) - MawMaw’s Chicken Pies, a Kernersville, N.C. establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of chicken pie and meatloaf products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service made this announcement Oct. 18. The products were sold in retail stores in North Carolina, but are also sold online.
These products contain milk and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label, according to the USDA.
The not-ready-to-eat chicken pie and meatloaf items were produced between Sept. 17, 2019 to Oct. 16, 2019. The products have a one-year shelf life. The following products are affected by the recall.
- 10-oz. shrink wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.
- 10-oz. shrink wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies WITH VEGGIES” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.
- 10-oz. shrink wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES MAWMAW’S KICKIN’ CHICKEN” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.
- 33-oz. shrink wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.
- 33-oz. shrink wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies WITH VEGGIES” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.
- 33-oz. shrink wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES MAWMAW’S KICKIN’ CHICKEN” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.
- 1-lb. shrink wrapped, aluminum tray containing “MawMaw’s Meatloaf” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.
The problem was discovered by inspectors during routine label verification activities.
There haven’t been confirmed reports of adverse reactions after buyers consumed the products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
If you have any other questions about this recall, call Julia Brown, MawMaw’s Chicken Pies owner, at (336) 416-2334.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.