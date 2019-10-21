Brees 'plans to practice this week and see how things look’

Drew Brees plans to return to practice this week. (Source: Mark Lagrange | WVUE)
By Garland Gillen | October 21, 2019 at 7:45 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 8:33 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After missing five games with a thumb injury, Drew Brees is trying to possibly get back on the field for the Cardinals game on Sunday.

“I plan to practice this week and see how things look. I want to get out there as quickly as I can," Brees told Cox Sports TV. “I plan on doing everything I would normally do to go start a football game.”

Brees was also asked if he anticipates being active for the Cardinals-Saints matchup.

“Maybe, if I’m ready. I think so possibly, we’ll have to see how practice goes this week. I really hope it’s good to go. I’m ahead of a schedule, but that’s not fast enough for me."

Brees also pointed to the fact that practice won’t fully challenge his readiness going forward.

“That’s the tricky thing about this, I need to compete in more real life situations. I can stand here and throw the ball all day but I need to get back," Brees told CST.

