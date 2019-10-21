Assumption Parish schools to dismissed early because of severe weather threat

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials announced Monday, Oct. 21 the early closure of Assumption Parish Schools because of the threat of severe weather.
Schools will be dismissed early as the weather begins to deteriorate, according to a post from the school districts’ Facebook page.
Assumption High School will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m., while middle school students will be released by 1:15 p.m. Dismissal time for primary schools will be 1:45 p.m.
School officials say all employees will be dismissed at 2 p.m.
