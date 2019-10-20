Wear pink during ‘Pink N’ Pearl’ breast cancer awareness event in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are asking for the public to come out to support raising breast cancer awareness during the “Pink N’ Pearls” event in Baton Rouge.
The purpose of the event is to uplift those who are currently going through their journey to being cancer-free.
The event is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet location. The event is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to register for the event.
Attendees are asked to don their pearls and pink attire. They can expect to enjoy refreshments, hear speakers, take part in giveaways and meet with cancer survivors.
