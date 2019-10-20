Troopers investigate two separate deadly crashes in Baton Rouge area

(WAFB) - Within the span of thirty minutes, troopers investigated two separate fatal crashes in the Baton Rouge area.
In Jackson, the first crash happened just after 10 p.m. on October 19, 2019, on LA Hwy 952 north of Miller Road in East Feliciana Parish. The Louisiana State Police (LSP) said Reggie Green, 37, of Jackson, died in the crash.
The initial investigation revealed the crash happened as Green was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on LA Hwy 952. The Chevrolet ran off of the roadway to the right and struck a tree bordering the roadway, according to LSP.
Green was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and the Coroner’s Office pronounced him deceased on the scene.
Troopers believe Green might have been impaired during the crash, and a toxicology sample was obtained from him for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.
In Plaquemine, the second crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on October 19, 2019, on LA Hwy 75 south of Jack Miller’s Landing in Iberville Parish. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Clifton Carline of Plaquemine.
The initial investigation revealed the crash happened as Carline was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado southbound on LA Hwy 75. The Chevrolet ran off the roadway to the right. The vehicle then crossed back over the roadway, exited to the left and struck a tree.
Carline was unrestrained at the time of the crash and ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was obtained from Carline for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
