Saints dominate Bears most of the game to improve to 6-1

CHICAGO (WAFB) - Without their two best players on offense, the Saints dominated the Bears for most of the game Sunday, before giving up two touchdowns during garbage time.
New Orleans improved to 6-1 on the season behind a 36-25 win over Chicago in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the score suggests.
The Saints defense came out ready to play and was stout for most of the game, allowing just over 250 total yards, many of which came in the last two drives. Before that, Chicago had just 120 yards of offense. The defense also recovered two fumbles. Defensive end Cam Jordan picked up his sixth sack of the season in the second quarter. It was career sack No. 77.5, moving him past Pat Swilling into No. 3 on the Saints’ all-time list. He got another sack in the third quarter for No. 7 on the year.
The Saints offense started out slow but picked things up as the game went on. Teddy Bridgewater was 23-of-38 for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Latavius Murray had 119 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in his best game so far with the Black and Gold. Wide receiver Michael Thomas caught nine passes for 131 yards. The Saints gained more than 400 yards on offense.
Mitchell Trubisky was 34-of-54 for 251 yards and two touchdowns. The running game was non-existent for the Bears, gaining less than 20 yards.
The Saints defense forced a three-and-out on the Bears' first possession. Then, special teams stepped up huge and J.T. Gray blocked the punt. The ball rolled out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 lead for New Orleans. The defense later forced a fumble that was recovered by Vonn Bell in Chicago territory. The Saints offense took advantage of the short field. Bridgewater used five plays to go 24 yards and capped off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown toss to tight end Josh Hill on third and goal to extend the lead to 9-0 with a little more than 3:00 left in the first. On the ensuing kickoff, Bears returner Cordarrelle Patterson went 102 yards to the house to make it 9-7.
The Bears got their first lead of the game on a 46-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro. The kick made it 10-9 with 11:33 left in the first half. On a third down and six, Bridgewater scrambled and dove for the first down. Chicago challenged the spot but the call was upheld. It was huge for the Saints, as it kept the drive alive and seemed to give the offense some momentum. New Orleans wasn't able to reach the end zone but did retake the lead on a 39-yard field goal from Wil Lutz that made it 12-10 with 6:30 left to go in the first half. According to records, Lutz broke an NFL record held by Rian Lindell by making 35 consecutive field goals on the road.
After the Saints defense forced another three-and-out, Zach Line partially blocked the Pat O'Donnell punt. The drive stalled for the Saints and Lutz missed a 42-yard field goal. The New Orleans defense later forced its fourth three-and-out of the first half and Deonte Harris returned the punt 67 yards for a touchdown but it was nullified by a holding call.
The Saints received the opening kickoff of the second half and the offense put together its best drive of the game at that point. On third and three, Bridgewater used his legs to pick up a fresh set of downs. Then, Murray took the handoff and went 17 yards. The big play of the drive was a 45-yard gain on a toss from Bridgewater to Ted Ginn Jr. to get the ball down to the 3-yard line. Murray then punched it in from there to extend the Saints lead to 19-10.
On Chicago’s first possession of the second half, defensive end Marcus Davenport was able to get running back David Montgomery to cough up the ball and A.J. Klein recovered it for the Saints. The New Orleans offense actually went backwards on the drive and a 52-yard field goal try by Lutz was no good. The defense kept the pressure on Trubisky and Jordan sacked him for an 8-yard loss on third and four. The Saints then put together another impressive drive, going 76 yards in eight plays in 5:30. It was capped off with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Bridgewater to Taysom Hill to make it 26-10 with 2:55 left in the third quarter. Murray chewed up 35 yards on the ground during the drive.
Lutz added a 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to make it 29-10. Murray later scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to cap off a seven-play, 55-yard drive to make it 36-10 with 4:33 left in the game. Chicago scored on a 7-yard pass from Trubisky to Allen Robinson II with 2:31 left in the game and the two-point conversion was good to make it 36-18. The Bears then recovered the onside kick. Trubisky then threw another touchdown pass to Javon Wims to make it 36-25.
Keep up with more Saints news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.