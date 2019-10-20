Saints dominate Bears most of the game to improve to 6-1

The Bears got their first lead of the game on a 46-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro. The kick made it 10-9 with 11:33 left in the first half. On a third down and six, Bridgewater scrambled and dove for the first down. Chicago challenged the spot but the call was upheld. It was huge for the Saints, as it kept the drive alive and seemed to give the offense some momentum. New Orleans wasn't able to reach the end zone but did retake the lead on a 39-yard field goal from Wil Lutz that made it 12-10 with 6:30 left to go in the first half. According to records, Lutz broke an NFL record held by Rian Lindell by making 35 consecutive field goals on the road.