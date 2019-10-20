Monday upgraded to a First Alert Action Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While severe weather is not a guarantee Monday, the First Alert Weather Team believes a severe weather watch and a couple of severe weather warnings are likely for the local area during the late morning and into the early afternoon Monday. Make sure you have a way of being alerted in case a Watch or Warning is issued either by the alerts setting on our free First Alert Weather App or by using a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio.
A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Monday. This means disruptive weather is likely to cause changes to your normal routine.
Short-range high-resolution weather models have begun to come into an agreement on the likely scenario for Monday. By late morning individualized (discreet) t-storms will push north out of the Gulf of Mexico. These discreet storms will have the greatest chance of producing brief, weak, isolated tornadoes. A squall line will move in behind these discreet storms by the early to mid part of the afternoon. The line of t-storms will be capable of producing winds of 60 mph.
Make sure to secure any loose items you may have outside as they could be picked up and thrown as debris by high winds or a possible tornado. Be sure to go over the safe shelter rule with your kids in the event a tornado warning is issued nearby. Move to the bottom floor, interior most portion of your home away from outside walls and windows. Bring a helmet, blanket, or pillow to cover your head in case of flying debris.
A cold front will sweep through the area late Monday afternoon allowing for the strong storms to exit the area. Behind the front will be another nice cooldown. The kids will want the jackets for morning bus stops Tuesday through Thursday. Another cold front is set to arrive Friday into Saturday.
Right now severe weather remains a possibility for Friday’s frontal passage as well. We still have time to see how the weather develops Friday for possible issuance of a First Alert Weather Day. Rains could linger into Saturday. Long-range weather models are split on how quickly the storm system will exit at this time.
We do expect a chilly Saturday with highs staying in the 60s, so dress comfortably if you are going to the LSU home game.
Into next week the weather will remain cool with a chance for some showers by mid-week.
