LSU remains at No. 2 in AP Top 25 and No. 3 in Coaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s ranking in both major college football polls remained the same after the Tigers rolled 36-13 over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
There were some changes for other teams, the biggest being Ohio State leaping Clemson to move up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25. Wisconsin’s loss dropped the Badgers to No. 13.
Auburn has moved up from No. 11 to No. 9, which means another top 10 matchup for LSU on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will be shown on WAFB.
There are five SEC teams in the top 10.
- Alabama (7-0) [24 first-place votes]
- LSU (7-0) [16 first-place votes]
- Ohio State (7-0) [13 first-place votes]
- Clemson (7-0) [9 first-place votes]
- Oklahoma (7-0)
- Penn State (7-0)
- Florida (7-1)
- Notre Dame (5-1)
- Auburn (6-1)
- Georgia (6-1)
RELATED STORIES:
- Alabama (7-0)
- Clemson (7-0)
- LSU (7-0)
- Ohio State (7-0)
- Oklahoma (7-0)
- Penn State (7-0)
- Notre Dame (5-1)
- Florida (7-1)
- Georgia (6-1)
- Auburn (6-1)
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.