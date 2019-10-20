FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoyable Sunday, Stormy Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today expect increasing clouds, warm temperatures, and maybe a brief passing shower. The atmosphere is in the process of changing as we await our next strong cold front Monday.
Highs today will reach the mid 80s. Highs Monday will also reach the 80s. After that point, our 10-day forecast keeps afternoon highs only in the mid 70s as a pair of cold fronts impact the local area. As mentioned, the first front arrives on Monday.
The Storm Prediction Center still has metro Baton Rouge under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. Our best opportunity to see severe weather will occur during the afternoon. Damaging winds are the main concern followed by a threat for an isolated weak tornado.
The latest trend from our high-resolution short-range weather models is to have a cluster of storms along the coast early Monday, which could take some punch out of the local atmosphere. This scenario is not guaranteed to happen so a low-end severe weather threat continues and a First Alert Weather Day continues for Monday as well.
The cold front pushes through sweeping out the bad weather by Monday evening. Most will receive around 0.5″ of rain Monday with a few locally higher amounts. Heaviest rain totals appear to be closer to the coast where some very isolated nuisance flooding could occur.
Cooler temperatures will be felt for the rest of the week. The kids might want a jacket Tuesday through Thursday. Our second cold front is set to arrive Friday into early Saturday.
Models have split some on the exact timing and exact strength of this next system. We can’t rule out the potential for some severe weather Friday at this time. Right now, the forecast shows dry conditions for the LSU home game on Saturday afternoon.
It will be cool though with highs only in the upper 60s. Temperatures will start to moderate some as we move into the beginning of next week.
