Family members sentenced after autistic woman locked in backyard cage, allegedly forced to eat cremation ashes

Raylaine Knope was accused of being the instigator for most of the abuse she and her family members subjected the victim to. That abuse allegedly included shooting the victim with a BB gun, holding her hand to a flame, holding her underwater in a hot tub, covering her with the contents from a septic tank, forcing her to eat her recently deceased mother’s cremated remains from a cereal bowl, and ordering her to make sexual advances to men in a sex-trafficking scheme outlined by the family on social media, court documents state.