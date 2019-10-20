Family members sentenced after autistic woman locked in backyard cage, allegedly forced to eat cremation ashes

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Raylaine Knope, 43, and her daughter, Bridget Lambert, 22, were sentenced Thursday, October 17, 2019, for their roles in a crime in which a 22-year-old Autistic woman was housed in a cage built out of chicken wire and tarp without electricity or running water and subjected to various forms of abuse between Aug. 13, 2015, and June 30, 2016 in Amite, Louisiana.
Also charged in the scheme were Raylaine’s husband, Terry J. Knope II, and their children, Jody Lambert and Taylor Knope.
All five were arrested by deputies from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office during a June 30, 2016 search of their property on Rushing Lane in Amite.
Investigators located the victim, who was found wandering around in the back yard of the home. She appeared to be malnourished and was covered in insect bites, arrest documents stated.
The victim was taken into the care of the Louisiana Department of Health. Four children were also removed from the home and placed in the state’s custody.
Investigators learned the victim originally moved in with the family sometime in 2015 after her mother died.
In a plea hearing, Raylaine Knope admitted to forcing the victim to do house and yard work in exchange for food and water after she moved in. The victim housed in a cage and was not allowed to leave unless it was to do work, court documents state.
Raylaine Knope was accused of being the instigator for most of the abuse she and her family members subjected the victim to. That abuse allegedly included shooting the victim with a BB gun, holding her hand to a flame, holding her underwater in a hot tub, covering her with the contents from a septic tank, forcing her to eat her recently deceased mother’s cremated remains from a cereal bowl, and ordering her to make sexual advances to men in a sex-trafficking scheme outlined by the family on social media, court documents state.
Raylaine Knope also allegedly kept $8,800 of the victim’s Social Security payments and confiscated the victim’s state-issued ID, cellphone and laptop, according to court documents.
Raylaine Knope was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for one count of a forced labor conspiracy, one count of a substantive forced labor violation, and one count of misprision of a felony.
Bridget Lambert admitted in her plea hearing she advanced the conspiracy by striking the victim in the head with a wooden board and holding her arm in place so a fellow conspirator could burn her with a cigarette lighter as a punishment.
Bridget Lambert was sentenced to serve four years of the maximum five-year sentence associated with the conspiracy charge.
“The defendants’ actions in this matter were nothing short of cruel and inhumane. Both Raylaine Knope and Bridget Lambert mistreated and psychologically abused another human being, a family member, and someone who should have been considered a loved one,” said Special Agent in Charge Bryan A. Vorndran of the FBI New Orleans Field Office.
Jody Lambert was sentenced to ten years in federal prison Thursday, June 13, 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of civil rights conspiracy.
Jody Lambart and Terry Knope were accused in the indictment of also throwing a bucket of human waste on the victim and laughing as she screamed.
Terry Knope is also accused of ordering the victim to use her tongue to clean a spill on the kitchen floor, smashing her hand with a hammer, fracturing bones, and burning her with the cigarette lighter in the same incident Lambert admitted to holding the victim’s arm in place for, court documents state.
Terry scheduled to be sentenced in October.
Taylor Knope has not yet gone to trial.
Eastern District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser said he hopes the sentences bring “a measure of justice to the victim” and said crimes of similar nature are becoming more common.
Incidents of abuse, neglect, and exploitation involving adults can be reported 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 1.800.898.4910.
