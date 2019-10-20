Amite woman dies in crash on LA 16

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - A woman died early Sunday in a crash involving two vehicles in St. Helena Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.
On Oct. 20, at about 12:14 a.m., troopers responded to a deadly crash on LA 16 at Horseshoe Road. Investigators learned Denise Self, 40, of Amite, died in the crash.
LSP said the crash happened as Self was driving a Ford Contour south on Horseshoe Road. Self disregarded a stop sign while trying to turn left onto LA 16.
On entering LA 16, Self’s vehicle was struck by a westbound GMC Sierra.
Troopers learned Self was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.
Blood samples were taken from Self for scientific analysis.
The driver of the GMC Sierra submitted a breath sample that showed no evidence of alcohol.
The investigation is ongoing.
