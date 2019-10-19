Sunday becomes the calm before the Monday storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday will be a transitional weather day as our next strong cold front approaches the local area.
Expect warm temperatures Sunday as southerly winds become slightly breezy by afternoon. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the mid-80s, about 5 degrees above normal. Shower activity Sunday will be scattered in nature and mainly confined to the afternoon hours.
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday as a threat for severe weather exists. The Storm Prediction Center has the local area under a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging winds from a line of t-storms that forms just ahead of the cold front. Risk of isolated tornadoes will also exist Monday afternoon as storms form out ahead of the mainline.
At this time we don’t expect widespread severe weather, but a few storms will certainly have the potential of becoming severe. A Tornado Watch is certainly possible at some point Monday. Be sure to stay weather aware Monday as storms approach and move through. Once the cold front pushes through Monday night, the strong storms will get moved out of the area. Drier and cooler air will stick around for the rest of the work/school week.
By Friday, another strong cold front is set to arrive. It’s still too early to tell if severe weather will be an issue with this front, but early indications are that this front could produce weather similar to what we expect to see Monday.
The following weekend is expected to be cool and dry.
