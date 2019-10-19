Southern beats TSU in tough-fought game

DALLAS (WAFB) - It was a struggle but Southern downed winless Texas Southern in Dallas on Saturday.
The Jags (4-3, 3-0 SWAC) pulled off the 28-21 win over the Tigers (0-7, 0-3 SWAC).
Southern quarterback Bubba McDaniel was 17-of-26 for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Jamar Washington led the ground attack for the Jaguars on five carries for 36 yards and a touchdown.
In the first quarter, Washington reached the end zone on a 12-yard run to put Southern up 7-0. TSU responded with a 39-yard touchdown run to make it 7-7.
After a scoreless second quarter, the Jags went up 21-7 in the third behind two touchdown tosses by McDaniel. The first went for 35 yards to Washington. Later, McDaniel found his big receiver, Hunter Register, from 31 yards out.
In the fourth, TSU QB Devin Williams scored on two touchdown runs. McDaniel also threw his third touchdown pass of the game. This one was to Jaearion Davis from seven yards out.
