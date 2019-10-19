New airport terminal set to open Nov. 6

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A new terminal at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is set to open on November 6, according to The City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Aviation Board.
Officials say that all 16 commercial airlines will begin operating from the new terminal that will be located at 1 Terminal Drive and cease operations at the current facility located at 900 Airline Drive.
“The opening of the new terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is a major milestone for the City of New Orleans and for our region.” New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell. “The economy of the City is diversifying and thriving and this new facility will accommodate the increased traffic being attracted to the area. The new airport terminal is the largest infrastructure project for New Orleans since the Superdome and we look forward to providing our residents and visitors with a new and improved airport experience.”
The new terminal, which spans 972,000 square feet will feature three concourses, 35 gates and two new parking garages. It will also include more than 40 food, beverage, news, gift and retail options for visitors.
Those that have plans to fly in or out of the airport on November 6 are advised to prepare to arrive or depart from the new terminal. Passengers should try to arrive at the airport at least two hours ahead of their schedules flight to allow enough time to check in and get through security.
