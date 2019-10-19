Lake Charles Police investigate over 100 shootings in 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police have now investigated over 100 shootings since the start of 2019.
We spoke to police, asking if there are connections between any of the shootings and what they’re doing to curb the violence.
“It seems like we have had an extraordinary amount of shootings this year. More than 100 at this point in the year and we still have two and a half months left.” Out of those 100 shootings, 11 have been homicides according to Lt. Jeff Keenum with the Lake Charles Police Department.
“Domestic related, a couple have involved narcotics, there was one negligent homicide, there was one justifiable homicide,” Keenum said.
He says officers have also been responding to a large number of drive-by shootings in recent months.
“We have had a rash of them recently. Certainly in 2019. But that seems to be the crime is really on the upswing this year, drive-by shooting,” Keenum said.
According to Keenum, the majority of this year’s shootings were in central Lake Charles.
“Between Broad and Prien Lake Road, simply because it’s one of the more populated areas. When you have more people, you have more crime,” Keenum said.
He says police are working to keep these crimes from happening, through community policing and by beefing up patrols. “We are trying to be as proactive as we can. Again, we continue to make arrests and have made arrests in a majority of the cases. Our men and women are working tirelessly to try and solve these crimes and doing the very best we can to try and protect the great community that we serve.”
Many of the drive-by shooting investigations this year have led to multiple arrests and while police are still tight-lipped about the details, they confirm some of those shootings are connected.
