FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Day declared Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Enjoy the early weekend weather as conditions stay really nice today. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s, but it remains comfortable under mostly sunny skies.
Weather conditions will begin to deteriorate by the start of the new week.
Sunday will still be an enjoyable weather day for most, but we will have to start dodging a few showers. Scattered thundershowers are in the forecast Sunday beginning late morning and continuing through the afternoon. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday because of a risk for severe weather.
A strong cold front will push into the area triggering widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms could become severe with a risk of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
The most likely timing for severe weather will be during the afternoon when instability will be at its highest. Individual (discreet) thunderstorms will be possible late morning into the early afternoon and will carry the greatest threat for tornadoes.
A squall line is forecast to form out ahead of the cold front. This squall line is likely to push through during the late afternoon and early evening. The squall line will carry the greatest threat for damaging winds.
The front pushes through Monday night and clears out the bad weather by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will take a dip for the middle of the work/school week.
Make sure the kids have some jackets for morning bus stops Tuesday through Thursday as lows will be in the low to mid 50s. A few neighborhoods might even sneak into the upper 40s Wednesday morning.
Another cold front looks to arrive on Friday. Rain will be likely with this front, but the threat for severe weather is a bit unknown at this time. Expect another cool down by the following weekend with dry conditions expected to prevail.
