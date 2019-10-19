BRPD officer among patients transported from crash on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was among those transported from a crash on Scenic Highway near Harding Boulevard, a police department spokesperson confirms.
Calls about the crash went out just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Preliminary information from officials was that all parties involved in the crash were transported from the scene, including the officer. Emergency officials said three people were transported from the scene in total.
Injuries related to the crash were said to be non-life-threatening.
An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.
