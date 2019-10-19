Baby with priceless reaction to getting hearing aids releases first book

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 5-month-old whose priceless reaction to getting hearing aids went viral has released her first book.
Corlena Cloyd, now 3, was first introduced to social media in 2015, when her parents posted a Facebook video of her getting hearing aids for the first time. Her infectious laugh and story was initially shared by FOX2 Now in St. Louis, CNN, and BlackDoctor.org, just to name a few.
Her parents believed there was a system glitch after learning Corlena failed her hearing test at birth. At two-months-old, they took her to see an Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist, who confirmed the loss was in both ears.
That’s when their journey began.
“Our hearing loss journey with our little angel has been so remarkable,” said her parents, Cori and Kalonda Cloyd.
Corlena’s new book, ‘What Can You Hear?’ can be purchased via Amazon.com and Amazon Kindle. Visit www.lsllife.com, if you’d like to view her documentary.
#CorlenaCloyd #WhatCanYouHear #HearingLoss #HearingAids
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.