Shaquille O’Neal donates house to woman whose son was shot at football game

(WAFB) - Former LSU basketball star Shaquille O’Neal has donated a home to an Atlanta woman whose 12-year-old son was shot at a football game and paralyzed from the chest down.
The family was living in a one-bedroom apartment that was not accessible for people with disabilities, but they now have a home in a better neighborhood. The home is fully furnished and Shaq will pay rent for the next year.
Two members of the board of pizza chain Papa John’s are also contributing funds, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has shown support for the effort.
Isaiah Payton was shot through the spine in August after a football game scrimmage between two high schools.
Payton’s mother, Allison Woods, has said relearning how to care for her son meant she had to leave her job, adding financial stress to her emotional turmoil.
A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting and is being charged with aggravated assault.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.