Pelicans sitting Zion for preseason finale

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Pelicans will wrap up the preseason in New York on Friday and rookie Zion Williamson will ‘not’ be there.
Williamson has remained back here in New Orleans to undergo further testing on his right knee. He’s been experiencing some soreness and the Pelicans say he will continue getting evaluated at Ochsner.
Williamson has played in everyone of the teams preseason games, leading the team in scoring, averaging 23-points per game in just 27-minutes played per game.
The Pels are undefeated in the preseason and will open the regular season next Tuesday in Toronto.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.