OUR TURN: Pink for a Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Every year on the third Friday in October is National Mammogram Day.
The best defense is early detection. A mammogram can often detect a problem before there is any outward physical sign.
Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. The CDC statistics also report that breast cancer is the most common form of cancer diagnosed among women.
Screenings and breast exams are a part of the early detection process. Women age 40 and over are recommended to receive yearly preventative mammograms.
