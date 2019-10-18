No timeline set for I-12 HOV lanes, but DOTD making progress

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s no timeline for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) to complete High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes on I-12′s existing inside shoulder between Walker and the split, according to spokesman, Rodney Mallett.
But the state has completed a feasibility study on the project, a major step toward starting construction. Mallett says engineers are now determining how to ensure only motorcyclists and vehicles with at least two people gain access the lane.
During the 2019 Regular Legislative Session, lawmakers approved a bill authorizing DOTD to create HOV lanes on highways with existing, wide inside shoulders. The I-12 stretch will be the first HOV lane constructed after the law took effect.
“We have to make sure that we do it, do it right, that it’s safe, and something we can enforce,” Mallett said.
DOTD will likely use cameras to make sure drivers are following the HOV laws, Mallett said.
Because the lane will be added using an existing shoulder, limited construction is required to complete the project. DOTD will need to build barricades between the HOV lanes and regular traffic lanes, and smooth out rumble strips before re-striping the road.
Mallett says eliminating the inside shoulder will not create a safety hazard since there’s also an outside shoulder that provides drivers an escape route in an emergency and a place for law enforcement to relocate wrecks.
“Every little bit counts,” Mallett said. “If we can get people to start carpooling a little bit more and use that extra lane like it’s supposed to be used, I think it will be beneficial for the state.”
