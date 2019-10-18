New stores in Cornerview Plaza offer options for Ascension Parish shoppers

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - An eye sore in Gonzales is now home to new stores for shoppers.
Local leaders were on hand Friday, Oct. 18 to celebrate the official opening of new stores in Cornerview Plaza along Airline Highway where the old K-Mart used to be. Now, the shopping center looks completely different and features a Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, and five Below.
“This gives the local Gonzales and Ascension Parish shopper an option here in Ascension Parish and in Gonzales to shop and not have to go to Baton Rouge, so I think it says a lot for this economy because these tenants only go to places where they think they can generate good sales and I think as you can see from the people here, we are generate good sales,” said Grady Brame, executive vice president of Stirling Properties.
Ulta Beauty is expected to open in the same shopping center some time in November. There’s also a separate dentist’s office on site now too.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.