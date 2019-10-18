New stores in Cornerview Plaza offer options for Ascension Parish shoppers

“This gives the local Gonzales and Ascension Parish shopper an option here in Ascension Parish and in Gonzales to shop and not have to go to Baton Rouge, so I think it says a lot for this economy because these tenants only go to places where they think they can generate good sales and I think as you can see from the people here, we are generate good sales,” said Grady Brame, executive vice president of Stirling Properties.