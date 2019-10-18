More than $2 million headed to La. from settlement with Johnson & Johnson

“It is imperative that companies operate with transparency and provide consumers with proper informed consent of the risks taken by using their products. Evidence shows Johnson & Johnson and Ethicon were aware of the possibility for serious medical complications but did not provide sufficient warnings to consumers or surgeons who implanted these devices,” said Landry. “I am proud of our office’s work on this case to protect consumers and get justice. I hope this settlement serves as a warning to companies that we take seriously our duty to defend Louisiana’s consumers from harm."