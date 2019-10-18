Junior League of BR presents Hollydays Market 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Christmas spirit is in the Capitol City thanks to the Junior League of Baton Rouge.
The organization has taken over parts of the Raising Cane’s River Center for its annual shopping extravaganza.
This year’s market runs from October 16th through 19th. Hours of operation are listed below:
- Wednesday, October 16: Preview Gala 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Auction ends at 9:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, October 17: Preferred Shopping 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. & General Shopping 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Friday, October 18: General Shopping 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Saturday, October 19: General Shopping 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster or by calling the Junior League of Baton Rouge office at (225) 924-0298.
When you shop at the Hollydays Market, you support the Junior League’s outreach to dynamic programs.
These programs continue to support initiatives, such as the Diaper Bank, along with various partnering agencies, including: LSU Agricultural Center, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, Big Buddy, and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
The Junior League of Baton Rouge is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.
