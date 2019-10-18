Hard Rock crane demolition delayed until Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans announced Friday that it has pushed the demolition of the Hard Rock Hotel cranes to Saturday around noon.
Fire Chief Tim McConnell said crews are working as fast as possible. He said it is “crunch time.”
“We are in the tough point right now putting people back in danger, putting them up in cranes,” he said.
The city expects a larger than anticipated impact area and will release a new map regarding the boundaries.
Citizens can text “HardRock” to 888-777 for updates on the controlled demolition.
Crews continued to put explosives into the building on Friday.
McConnell said they city can demolish the cranes 15 minutes after workers are out of danger.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city has issued a state of emergency declaration, and Gov. John Bel Edwards issued something similar.
Cantrell also said the city held a private ceremony for family members of the three victims who were killed on Oct. 12. On the roof of 1201 Canal St.
“This is one step that the city has taken, we will continue to support,” she said.
