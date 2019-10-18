FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool temps, clouds persist through Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s another pleasantly cool October morning, though not quite as chilly as early yesterday.
Temperatures starting out in the upper 50°s to lower 60°s – on the way to a high of 72°, a bit warmer than our top number of only 66° Thursday. Some clouds may linger again today, becoming more of a sun/cloud mix – a spotty shower or two “possible”, light winds from the NE. Overnight, partly cloudy – spotty showers, a low of 55; tomorrow, overall a very nice Saturday and Sunday, partly cloudy and warmer – and highs in the low to mid 80°'s.
Potential Tropical Cyclone #16 is still expected to become a tropical or subtropical storm later today – continuing to move to NE - *no* threat to SE LA and likely making landfall in the Florida panhandle tomorrow morning.
