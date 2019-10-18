FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful fall weekend ahead

All that changes Monday, however, with our next cold front sweeping through the viewing area during the latter half of the day. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with Monday’s front and there’s a potential for a few strong to severe storms to accompany the frontal passage. High temperatures Monday will get up around 80° or so, but the cooler and less humid air mass behind Monday’s front will result in low 70s for afternoon highs Tuesday and Wednesday.