FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful fall weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even with a tropical storm in the middle of the Gulf, it’s shaping up to be a pretty good-looking weekend!
Tropical Storm Nestor will remain far enough to the south and east of Louisiana that most WAFB communities will experience no tangible effects this weekend. We have had some showers over the southeastern coastal parishes during the day, but after a cloudy start, Friday afternoon turned out to be a nice one for most of the WAFB region.
Expect mainly clear skies overnight and into Saturday morning, with daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 50s across the WAFB area. The Saturday afternoon forecast is a real beauty. Expect mainly sunny skies with highs around 80° and low humidity.
Sunday looks good too, although the First Alert Forecast does include spotty to isolated showers for the afternoon, but most communities stay dry Sunday, with a high in the low to mid 80s under an afternoon sun/cloud mix.
All that changes Monday, however, with our next cold front sweeping through the viewing area during the latter half of the day. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with Monday’s front and there’s a potential for a few strong to severe storms to accompany the frontal passage. High temperatures Monday will get up around 80° or so, but the cooler and less humid air mass behind Monday’s front will result in low 70s for afternoon highs Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Storm Team’s extended outlook calls for another cold front to arrive the following Friday (Oct. 25), with showers and thunderstorms likely once again.
