Family of man killed in deputy-involved shooting calling for officer responsible to be fired, arrested

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The family of a man shot and killed by an East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy is holding a press conference Friday, Oct. 18.
Christopher Whitfield, 31, was shot and killed by a deputy as a gas station in Ethel on Oct. 14. Officials with the sheriff’s office say the man was attempting to steal from the gas station when deputies were called out. An employee at the store says the man was trying to take raw chicken and a carton of eggs from a refrigerated unit behind the gas station. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.
Whitfield’s family has scheduled a press conference to be held Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. in Clinton. The sheriff’s office is also holding a press conference Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
The family says Whitfield struggled with his mental health and despite previous run-ins with the law, didn’t carry guns and did not pose a threat to law enforcement. The family claims at the time of his death, Whitfield was unarmed and shot in the back. They’re calling for the deputy involved to be fired and arrested.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.