Cancer screenings and more at Friday Health Fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthy Blue and the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) are hosting a health fair Friday, Oct. 18.
The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CATS, located at 2250 Florida Boulevard.
The event will offer cancer screenings provided by Mary Bird Perkins, educational vendors, DJ Kicks, food, and fun for the family.
For more information, visit MyHealthyBlueLa.com or click here to visit the event on Facebook.
