WANTED: Man accused of breaking into house, stealing electronics and clothing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing electronics and clothing.
Investigators are searching for Vincent Crawford, 46. He’s wanted on the charge of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. Police say he broke into a home and can be seen on surveillance video stealing electronics and clothing.
Crawford is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit a tip anonymously online here. Those with info can also submit it via the free P3 Tips app.
