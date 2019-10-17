Trailer for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot filmed in Baton Rouge now available

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trailer for a movie filmed in the Baton Rouge area back in February is now available for viewing.
The movie is called Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Characters, Jay and Silent Bob, originally showed up on the big screen 25 years ago in director Kevin Smith’s indie flick Clerks. Smith says he wanted to celebrate the anniversary.
Click here to watch the trailer.
Hollywood also has many other projects going on right now in Louisiana, including the TV show, Paradise Lost, in Baton Rouge.
Here’s a look at current film projects from the Louisiana Economic Development’s entertainment division:
