Sportsline Player of the Week: St. Michael RB Codi Williams (Week 6)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Week 6 of the high school football season kicked off the beginning of district play around south Louisiana and plenty of teams looked to make a statement.
St. Michael made one of its own in a 31-14 win over Plaquemine.
“We had to hit them hard and fast and we need to hit them first and don’t hold back and don’t let up,” said running back Codi Williams.
A huge part of the Warriors’ victory was their versatile running back, Codi Williams. The junior finished the evening with 123 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. Two of those were on the ground and one was through the air.
“What got me going, while in the play, one of the dudes told me I wasn’t that good, so I had to bring it to them, had to show them what’s up,” Williams added.
“Codi is very deceptively fast,” explained head coach Joey Sanchez. “If you watch him run, it doesn’t look like he’s going but there’s not that many people catching him. Then, when you need a yard or two, you can put the ball in his hands and he doesn’t mind sticking his nose in the middle of the line and getting those hard yards for us.”
If you were to ask a teenager what they like to do for fun, most of them would give you a basic answer like playing video games or hanging out with friends but Williams has a different perspective on enjoying free time.
“I watch the History Channel. I’m kind of a nerd,” Williams stated.
What’s your favorite program on the History Channel?
“Probably the war and battles program and Pawn Stars. I love Pawn Stars, too. That’s the best one,” Williams replied.
“He’s one of those guys that everybody gravitates to in the locker room. He’s kind of a happy-go-lucky fun-type guy but when he gets out on the field, he’s serious and he likes to bring it to you,” said Sanchez.
WAFB is proud to present this week’s Sportsline Player of the Week award to junior running back Codi Williams.
