Senate candidates Franklin Foil, Beverly Thompson head to runoff after recount of mail-in votes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Candidates Franklin Foil and Beverly Thompson are headed to a runoff after a recount of votes.
The recount showed Foil received 605 votes, which was one more than he had originally. Carter received 448 votes in the recount, down from 451 votes originally. The runoff election will be held between Foil and Thompson.
Baton Rouge Rep. Franklin Foil originally edged out his House seatmate Rep. Steve Carter by eight votes on Election Night, which would have forced a runoff between Foil and Democratic front-runner, Beverly Brooks Thompson.
A problem with a number of mail-in ballots forced a computerized re-scan, resulting in a tie between the two Republicans.
Foil’s campaign requested an official recount by hand, which took place Thursday, Oct. 17.
