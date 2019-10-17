Orgeron named to Dodd Trophy midseason watch list

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been named to the 2019 Dodd Trophy midseason watch list.
Officials with the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl released the list Thursday, October 17. The list includes 22 of the nation’s top college football coaches.
The Dodd Trophy, which is college football’s most coveted coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team that is successful on the field but also stresses the importance of scholarship, leadership, and integrity.
“This group of coaches go out every single day and work hard to embody the scholarship, leadership and integrity that Coach Dodd cared about so much,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “This award is more than just winning on the field, and every one of these coaches cares deeply about seeing his players grow and mature as young men on top of winning football games. That is what The Dodd Trophy is all about.”
Orgeron has led the Tigers to a 6-0 record this season, with two of those coming against teams ranked in the top 10 at the time.
No. 6 LSU beat No. 9 Texas, 45-38 and No. 5 LSU beat No. 7 Florida, 42-28.
The Tigers are currently ranked No. 2 in the nation.
