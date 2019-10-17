Medical marijuana program looking for employees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The need for medicinal marijuana isn’t going away. In fact, the industry is literally growing and the once hazy hesitation to jump into the business could be changing for good.
“What’s really important here is that our community supports our efforts to produce the medicine so we can treat patients,” said Dr. Macias, CEO of Ilera Holistic Healthcare. “To do that, the career fair will focus on finding qualified candidates that can be part of that community.”
Ilera Holistic Healthcare is partnered with Southern University to legally grow medicinal marijuana for patients.
They are hosting a job fair Monday, Oct. 21 that will help ramp up production. The company is looking for sales representatives and even people to extract the medicine from the plant and trim it.
“If you have the medicine in its flower form, there are leaves that come out of it because it’s natural medicine,” Dr. Macias explained. “You need to be able to trim out the leaves so you can have the true form of the medicine.”
Obviously, there’s a weeding out process to get the job, but everyone that’s interested to know more about the medical marijuana field is encouraged to attend the job fair.
It’s common for employers to drug test new hires; Dr. Macias says that’s not the case for their employees.
“So jokingly, that is funny, but we do not test you for THC and CBD because we truly know the medicinal benefits of the medicine. In fact, we encourage patients to really consider using that as a treatment option.”
Dr. Macias says this job fair is a chance to shed some positive light on a growing industry that seems to always get the cold shoulder.
“People are very hesitant to try this as a disability solution. Unfortunately, they wait until it’s the last option, where truly it should be one of the first options to help them in the true path of recovery,” she said.
Dr. Macias says prior experience or background with medicinal marijuana isn’t required. She says once hired, experts will provide on-site training for the positions. Potential candidates will be interviewed on-site as well.
The job fair is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 at the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, located at 14600 Scenic Hwy. in Baton Rouge.
Positions available include:
- 6 cultivation technicians
- 2 packing (hiring within 60 to 90 days out)
- 2 trimmers (hiring within 60 to 90 days out)
- 2 extracting (hiring within 60 to 90 days out)
- 2 sales and education outreach reps
- 1 controller
Dr. Macias says additional positions will be added as they become available. More details about the positions can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.