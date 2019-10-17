Man charged with arson after allegedly setting clothes on fire in oven

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a man who they say intentionally set fire to an apartment.
On Oct. 7, investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say Ajani London, 22, entered an apartment at 1737 La Annie Drive and destroyed all of the furniture. He then placed clothes inside the oven and turned the oven on, according to BRFD. He then FaceTimed the victim and sent threatening text messages.
The fire was contained to the kitchen.
London was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 16. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on aggravated arson and terrorizing charges, among others.
